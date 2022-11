Why PayPal Stock Rallied on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were decidedly positive on Monday, jumping as much as 4%. By the time the market closed, the stock was still up 3.3%.When the fintech pioneer reported its third-quarter results Friday, investors didn't like what they saw. On further reflection, however, shareholders decided things weren't all that bad. A couple of well-placed words from analysts didn't hurt either.In the wake of PayPal's financial results, two of Wall Street's finest weighed in on the quarter, and their takes were surprisingly bullish.