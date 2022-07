Why PayPal Stock Roared Higher on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 11%. As of 11:17 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 10.7%.The catalyst that sent the fintech pioneer higher were reports that an activist investor has taken a stake in the company.Well-known activist investor Elliott Management has been accumulating PayPal stock, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. While the size of the stake hasn't yet been disclosed, Elliott could eventually become one of PayPal's five biggest shareholders, according to a report by Bloomberg. Continue reading