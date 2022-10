Why PayPal Stock Was Outperforming the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were up 4% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Monday, outpacing the S&P 500 index. The stock got a boost as investors digested a strong earnings report from Bank of America. PayPal also announced PayPal Rewards, a new app feature that combines cash-back rewards and merchant offers in a single shopping experience. Slowing growth and increasing competition from Apple have contributed to PayPal's 73% decline since reaching an all-time high in 2021. Can it claw its way back?