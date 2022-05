Why Paysafe Stock Is Falling Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform company, were falling this morning after the company missed Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter.The financial technology stock was down by 10.7% as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Several things disappointed Paysafe investors this morning, including the fact that the company's first-quarter sales of $367.7 million dropped 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $371.6 million. Continue reading