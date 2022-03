Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Investors reacted positively to the company beating analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the quarter and pushed the tech stock up by 10% as of 10:29 a.m. ET. Paysafe's sales of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter were essentially flat on a year-over-year basis, but that revenue easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $357.4 million for the quarter. Continue reading