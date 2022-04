Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were rocketing higher this morning after the company announced its new CEO and reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year guidance. The tech stock jumped by as much as 15% this morning and has gained 10.3% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.Paysafe said in a press release that Bruce Lowthers had been appointed as the company's new CEO, replacing Philip McHugh, who is stepping down from the position and from Paysafe's board. Lowthers will take the reins starting May 1. Continue reading