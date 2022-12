Why Paysafe Stock Plunged by 10% on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.K.-based fintech Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had a lousy time on the U.S. exchange at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's New York Stock Exchange-listed stock took a 10% hit on some dispiriting news about the future of those shares. Just after market close on Thursday, Paysafe announced that its board of directors has approved a reverse stock split. The company will reverse-split its common shares at a ratio of one new share for every 12 existing ones. The move will be effective almost immediately after market close this coming Monday, Dec. 12. The freshly reverse-split shares will begin trading the following day. Prior to the board's nod, the company's latest piece of financial engineering was approved by shareholder vote at a special general meeting held on Thursday. The poll was overwhelmingly in favor of the measure, with approval of over 95%.Continue reading