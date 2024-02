Why PDD Holdings Stock Popped on Monday

Shares of rising Chinese e-commerce star PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) are rising themselves Monday morning, up 3.8% through 10:05 a.m. ET. The reason?Last night's Super Bowl featured a long list of commercial advertisers. One of the most often repeated ads over the course of those five quarters of football featured an orange-themed paean to shopping on fast-fashion website Temu -- which as it so happens is owned by PDD Holdings.This morning, Temu investors aren't exactly shopping "like a billionaire." But they do seem to be reacting positively to the ad, and bidding up the shares modestly on hopes the additional exposure will bring in lots of new U.S. customers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel