|
23.03.2022 21:52:53
Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Red Hot Right Now
Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock is absolutely crushing the market. It was trading up 11.5% as of 3:35 p.m. ET Wednesday. With today's surge, the coal stock is now up a whopping 30% in just the past five days, as of this writing.The escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict has given investors the perfect reason to bet big money on Peabody stock.One of the biggest repercussions of the war between Russia and Ukraine has been on commodities, including energy markets. Prices of oil and gas have shot through the roof ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that's compelled nations across the globe to look at other sources of fuel to secure their future energy needs. That includes coal power, which was dying a slow death until now when it's suddenly back on the radar of power companies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!