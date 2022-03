Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) are soaring 23.9% this week from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the war in Ukraine caused sanctions to be imposed on Russia, leading oil prices to run even higher.While Peabody is a coal producer, higher oil prices are causing global governments to look for potential alternative sources of energy, and coal is a leading source.