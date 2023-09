Why Peabody Energy Was a Hot Stock This Week

Over the course of the past few trading days, coal mining company Peabody Energy 's (NYSE: BTU) stock has been the subject of not one, but two analyst price target raises. As a result, week to date as of late Thursday its share price was up by almost 6%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The more hefty of the two raises came from Lucas Pipes of B. Riley, who cranked his Peabody fair value estimation nearly 30% higher to $32 per share (previously, it was $25). His peer Christopher LeFemina of Jefferies was more cautious, adding only $2 to his level for a new figure of $27. Both prognosticators maintained their buy recommendations on the energy stock. Pipes' enhanced price target derives from an increase in his earnings estimate for Peabody's latest (third) quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel