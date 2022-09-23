|
23.09.2022 14:51:00
Why Pegasystems Stock Fell This Week
Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) investors lost ground to a falling market this week as shares declined 13% through Thursday trading compared to a 3% slump in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop added to big short-term losses for owners of the software-as-a-service specialist, whose shares have dropped 71% so far in 2022.It was sparked by generally weaker earnings expectations for tech stocks.The tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which is Pegasystems' trading home, dove 6% through Thursday. Pega's decline doesn't seem as bad in that context, especially considering that most of its peers also fell hard.Continue reading
