Why Pegasystems Stock Jumped Today

Shares of workflow automation company Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) soared today after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that easily topped Wall Street's expectations.Pegasystems' non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.52 was ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.29. And the company's second-quarter sales increased 18% to $351.2 million, outpacing Wall Street's average estimate of $324.7 million.Pegasystems' stock was up by 14.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET.