Why Peloton Interactive Is Cycling 4% Lower This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continued their downward trend this week, losing 4.3% in value compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. But it could have been worse for the maker of connected fitness equipment. The stock had tumbled to as low as $8.56 per share midweek, a loss of almost 12%, but it has since been regaining ground, though shares are in the red again today.Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel told investors in a note last week that Peloton Interactive "morphed rapidly from promising tech unicorn to COVID-19 winner, to post-pandemic victim." It has yet to shed that latest iteration, which is what has caused its stock to lose 74% of its value this year and over 92% of its value from its all-time high.Continue reading