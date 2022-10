Why Peloton Interactive Is Giving Back Some of Yesterday's Gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Easy come, easy go. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 5% at 11:41 a.m. ET on Wednesday after soaring almost 19% yesterday on a deal with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to place fitness equipment in all of its hotels.While the decline today means the connected fitness equipment maker is still up 12% from Monday's close, Peloton has had a hard time retaining any of the previous rallies in its shares. The stock is down 92% from its 52-week high.Image source: Peloton Interactive.Continue reading