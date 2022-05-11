|
11.05.2022 19:13:33
Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were finally showing signs of life on Wednesday, trading 4.4% higher as of 11:39 a.m. ET. That came after several days of dramatic declines that followed the release of a worse-than-expected earnings report for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended March 31.The connected fitness equipment maker's stock is down by about 23% over the past week, so shareholders will be thankful for any good news to grab hold of.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactivemehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Peloton Interactive Is Running Off the Rails (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Peloton Interactive (PTON) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.22
|Peloton-Aktie bricht ein: Peloton meldete massive Geschäftseinbrüche (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.22
|Peloton mit höherem Verlust - Aktienkurs bricht ein (dpa-AFX)
|
10.05.22
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling Today (MotleyFool)
|
29.04.22
|Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Still Falling This Week (MotleyFool)