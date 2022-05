Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were finally showing signs of life on Wednesday, trading 4.4% higher as of 11:39 a.m. ET. That came after several days of dramatic declines that followed the release of a worse-than-expected earnings report for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended March 31.The connected fitness equipment maker's stock is down by about 23% over the past week, so shareholders will be thankful for any good news to grab hold of.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading