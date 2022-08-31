|
31.08.2022 17:21:58
Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission.Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. It also needs to determine whether its internal controls over financial reporting are effective enough in light of these strategic developments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!