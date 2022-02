Why Peloton Interactive Is Stumbling 6% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stumbled on Monday after the company's new CEO quashed the idea the connected fitness equipment maker would be sold anytime soon. Telling The Financial Times he was moving from California to New York to helm the company, former Netflix and Spotify Technology executive Barry McCarthy said, "There are lots of other things I could be doing with my time that are quite lucrative than hanging out with a business that's about to be sold." Shares of Peloton were down 6.6% at 2:35 p.m. ETContinue reading