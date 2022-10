Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Falling Once Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are tanking once again, down 10.3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. It comes even after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said yesterday the Peloton Bike sold on the e-commerce platform was one of the best-sellers from its Top 100 list during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale. Peloton, though, has also been sued by a former instructor for $1.8 million for discrimination and is experiencing the fallout from revelations company founder and former executive chairman John Foley suffered margin calls on loans taken out on company stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading