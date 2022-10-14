|
14.10.2022 18:42:18
Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Falling Once Again Today
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are tanking once again, down 10.3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. It comes even after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said yesterday the Peloton Bike sold on the e-commerce platform was one of the best-sellers from its Top 100 list during the two-day Prime Early Access Sale. Peloton, though, has also been sued by a former instructor for $1.8 million for discrimination and is experiencing the fallout from revelations company founder and former executive chairman John Foley suffered margin calls on loans taken out on company stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!