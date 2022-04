Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of 12:39 p.m. ET on Friday, shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were down 16.4% week to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 index was down 1.6%. Peloton continues to tinker with its pricing strategy to try to improve operating performance, but investors are clearly confused about what's in store for Peloton in the near term.The company announced the new pricing changes on April 14. The price of the Peloton Bike and Tread are coming down, while the price of all-access membership to workout classes is increasing by $5 to $44 per month. Continue reading