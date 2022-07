Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were trading down 17% as of 1:29 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The drop comes after Peloton announced it was shifting its manufacturing from company-owned facilities to Rexon Industrial based in Taiwan. Despite the positive step to bring costs down, market participants are likely viewing this move as a sign of further weakness in sales.Continue reading