Why Peloton Stock Dropped 19% in February

Shares of connected fitness giant Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 19% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company reported its fiscal second-quarter results, and investors weren't too happy about them.It's hard to believe that not too long ago, Peloton was riding high as a pandemic-era darling. Sales were soaring, and demand was so high the company couldn't meet it.But that came crashing down quickly. Part of the problem was that the company itself made some mistakes, such as building out more than necessary. Part of it was the dramatic decline in demand when lockdowns ended. Altogether, sales have been decreasing, losses are mounting, and there aren't any simple solutions.