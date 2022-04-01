|
01.04.2022 00:06:00
Why Peloton Stock Tanked on Thursday
One stock that has struggled mightily to reach the highs it touched in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). The latest headwind buffeting the company was a bearish note from an analyst on Thursday, which helped drive the beleaguered company's share price down by more than 7% on the day. The analyst donning the bear suit was Evercore ISI's Shweta Khajuria, who feels that the current data points for Peloton are "largely negative."Image source: Peloton Interactive.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!