Why Peloton Stock Took a Dive on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors feel confident when the top managers at their companies load up on stock or at least don't divest large blocks of it. This is a key reason why Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares suffered a more than 8% hit on Thursday.In a regulatory filing time-stamped after market hours on Wednesday, Peloton revealed that former CEO John Foley sold around $50 million worth of his stock in the exercise hardware and software company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading