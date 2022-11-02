|
Why Peloton Stock Wilted on Wednesday
Investors couldn't quite get over the hump on Hump Day with shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Hardly for the first time this year, the provider of connected fitness equipment saw its share price take a hit from an analyst's price target cut. Investors might also be getting nervous on the eve of the company's upcoming earnings release. Unfortunately for Peloton and its stockholders, Wednesday's price target slicer was the influential Bank of America.The bank's Justin Post reduced his estimate on Peloton's value to $16 per share, from the previous $19. But he is maintaining his buy recommendation on the stock. Continue reading
