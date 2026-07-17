Pentair Aktie
WKN: 864596 / ISIN: US7096311052
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17.07.2026 22:19:23
Why Pentair Stock Suddenly Plunged to a 52-Week Low This Week
If you want a masterclass in how to lose almost $2 billion in market value in a single week, just look at Pentair (NYSE: PNR). The stock slumped 18.5% at its lowest point in trading this week and hit a new 52-week low of $57.60 per share, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.What went wrong? Try a sudden C-suite exit, a brutal guidance cut, analyst downgrades, and a swarm of securities fraud investigations. It's a trainwreck.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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