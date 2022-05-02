|
02.05.2022 13:45:00
Why PepsiCo Can Still Afford to Send Investors $8 Billion in 2022
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) investors had high expectations heading into the company's first-quarter earnings update. The snack and beverage giant has posted strong growth through every phase of the pandemic and rewarded shareholders with more cash along the way. Most investors were looking for a continuation of those trends in Tuesday's report.The operating update didn't disappoint. Pepsi announced a blistering sales spike through late March, along with just a modest profitability drop due to soaring costs.Let's dive right in.Continue reading
