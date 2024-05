Why Perficient Stock Raced 52% Higher Today

News of a premium-priced buyout strapped a rocket to the share price of IT consultancy Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) on Monday. After the big all-cash deal was disclosed on Sunday, Perficient stock quickly zoomed higher the following day and closed that trading session more than 52% higher.Perficient is being acquired by a unit of Sweden-based investment firm EQT. The buyer is to pay $76 per share of Perficient common stock, again entirely in cash. That makes for a 75% premium over Perficient 's closing stock price on April 29. The enterprise value of the transaction is roughly $3 billion. Once the deal closes, the company will be delisted from the Nasdaq and become a private business. Its current management team, including CEO Tom Hogan, will remain at the helm.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel