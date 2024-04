Why Perion Network Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) plummeted more than 40% on Monday after the digital advertising products and services company announced far weaker-than-expected preliminary first-quarter 2024 results. Perion also reduced its full-year outlook.In a press release this morning, Perion said it expects first-quarter 2024 revenue to be $157 million, up 8% year over year -- far below Wall Street's models for revenue of $175.5 million, or growth of nearly 21%. Perion also said that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter will be down 36% year over year to $20 million.Perion blamed its relative underperformance in Q1 on "changes in advertising pricing and mechanisms implemented by Microsoft Bing in its Search Distribution marketplace," which hurt search advertising volume and (to a lesser extent) web video activity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel