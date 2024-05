Why Perion Network Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) were moving lower today for the second day in a row after the adtech company reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday morning that initially pleased the market but reversed later in the session.On Thursday, that slide continued as investors had more time to assess the state of the business after Microsoft slashed its payments to ad partners like Perion, causing the stock to plunge by roughly 40% in early April.Today, Perion stock was down 3% as of 12:04 p.m. ET after slipping 0.5% yesterday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel