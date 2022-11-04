|
Why Perion Network Stock Was Up 18% in October
Shares of advertising technology company Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) were up 18% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 was up 8% in October, giving Perion stock a partial boost. But the larger boost to the stock price came after the company announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022.As of this writing, Perion stock is only down 9% year to date compared to a 22% decline for the S&P 500 -- it's a rare market-beater in 2022. And the reason Perion stock has performed relatively well is because the business continues to perform well, despite headwinds in the ad industry.Perion will report official Q3 results on Nov. 9. However, it reported preliminary results on Oct. 6 and the market loved it. According to the unofficial numbers, Perion generated Q3 revenue of $158 million, an increase of 31% from the same quarter of 2021.Continue reading
