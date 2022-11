Why Perrigo Stock Tanked on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Drug company Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) experienced quite a headache on Tuesday after it released its third-quarter report before the bell. Its stock took a real wallop, tumbling by more than 15%. Investors weren't happy about a fairly wide earnings miss, and were even more displeased by management's guidance cut. For the period, Perrigo booked total sales of $1.1 billion, which was nearly 6% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income rose by almost 25% to $76 million, or $0.56 per share. Sounding a somewhat self-congratulatory note, Perrigo CEO Murray Kessler said in the press release that the company's key metrics "grew substantially compared to prior year in the face of continued macro-economic headwinds."Continue reading