Why Petco Stock Was Down on Wednesday

Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) stock fell harder than the market on Wednesday. Shares of the pet supply retailer were down 12% by 1 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500. The decline put Petco into negative territory so far in 2023, down 6% compared to the 4% increase in the wider market.It was sparked by Petco's Q4 earnings announcement and management's updated 2023 outlook.The retailer revealed solid Q4 operating results before the market opened on Wednesday. Comparable-store sales rose 5.3% for the Q4 period that ran through late January, executives said, to mark an acceleration over the prior quarter's 4.1% increase. Petco has now grown comps for 17 consecutive quarters.