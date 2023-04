Why Peter Lynch Would Love Chewy Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peter Lynch made a name for himself running the Magellan Fund, serving as its investment manager from 1977 to 1990. By 1983, he ran the world's largest equity fund and outperformed all his peers for the next seven years.Lynch built his success on investigating businesses, evaluating their growth potential, and buying when the stocks traded at a lower valuation relative to that growth. Although Lynch no longer manages funds, today's investors can still apply his principles, and the investment strategies based on his philosophy could still drive market-beating returns.One stock that could fit those principles is Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). Let's see why.