|
03.10.2022 18:38:00
Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today
Monday is turning out to be a great day to own shares of companies based in Brazil. Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering.As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.Vying against the incumbent, conservative Jair Bolsonaro, and nine other candidates with minor support, the Worker's Party's da Silva won a plurality of the votes cast Sunday -- 48.4%. That wasn't enough to win the election in the first round, but appears to give him the advantage over Bolsonaro, who won only 43.2% of Sunday's vote.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petrobras SA (Petroleo Brasileiro) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Petrobras SA (Petroleo Brasileiro) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petrobras SA (Petroleo Brasileiro) (spons. ADRs)
|12,60
|13,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. An der Wall Street verläuft der Wochenauftakt positiv. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.