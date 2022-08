Why Pfizer and BioNTech Are Beating Moderna in the Omicron Booster Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No company has yet launched a booster that targets the coronavirus omicron variant. However, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) are scrambling to do so. So is their top rival, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).There's a significant U.S. market for omicron boosters even before the new vaccines are available. And there's already an early winner. Pfizer and BioNTech appear to be beating Moderna in this market -- at least, so far. The U.S. government has finalized supply agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that include the companies' respective omicron boosters. Both deals are for up to 300 million doses. However, there are a couple of important details in the supply agreements that give Pfizer and BioNTech key advantages.Continue reading