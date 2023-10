Why Pfizer and BioNTech Stocks Zoomed Higher Today

Americans might not be as coronavirus-weary as some fear. Actually, these days they might be more coronavirus-wary. On the back of early take-up data for the latest COVID-19 vaccines that came out on Friday, investors traded up the partners behind one of the major jabs. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock rose more than 3% in value, while BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) leaped nearly 6.5% skyward.Pfizer and BioNTech teamed up, very successfully, to develop and get to market Comirnaty, a go-to vaccine on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. Currently, Comirnaty is one of only three shots either approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help block the disorder; the other two are Moderna's Spikevax and Nuvaxovid from Novavax. With updated vaccines becoming available, recent take-up has been more encouraging than some expected. According to data compiled by healthcare researcher IQVIA Holdings, roughly 1.8 million individuals received a Covid vaccine dose in the week ended Sept. 22. Around 1 million of these were inoculated with Comirnaty. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel