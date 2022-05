Why Pfizer Looks Better Than Moderna as a Long-Term Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For a stock to be a strong long-term buy, investors need to have confidence that its business will be able to grow indefinitely. COVID-19 stocks that did well during the early stages of the pandemic may have questionable futures heading into next year as concerns around the pandemic subside.Both Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are examples of companies that continue to thrive today due to the pandemic with their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines generating billions in sales for their respective companies. And while both businesses are doing well of late, Pfizer is the one that stands out to me as the better stock for long-term investors. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading