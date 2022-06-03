Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
03.06.2022 13:54:00
Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline
Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Revenues have soared and look to remain strong through 2022. But the impressive growth of the past two years leaves Pfizer with the challenge of quickly generating new sources of revenue as pandemic sales tail off.Image source: Getty Images.Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments. This growth will be complemented by a robust pipeline of internal products, with 10 products filed for approval and 27 products in Phase 3 trials at the beginning of 2022. But with a pile of cash on the balance sheet from COVID-19 sales, Pfizer is also positioned to enhance this pipeline through acquisitions. Continue reading
|27.05.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.05.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.05.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
