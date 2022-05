Why Pfizer Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) rose 2% on Tuesday after the drugmaker reported strong first-quarter growth. Pfizer's revenue surged 77% year over year to $25.7 billion. Its adjusted net income soared 74% to $9.3 billion, or $1.62 per share. Both figures were well above Wall Street's consensus estimates for sales of $23.9 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share. The gains were driven by staggering sales of Pfizer 's COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral drugs. The pharmaceutical titan generated a whopping $13.2 billion in revenue from the Comirnaty vaccine and $1.5 billion from its Paxlovid antiviral treatment.