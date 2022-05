Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna 's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock was sinking 7.9% lower.Why was Pfizer rising while Moderna and Novavax were sliding? Although they're all vaccine stocks, they each have very different dynamics impacting their share prices.Pfizer is still basking somewhat in the glow of good news from Tuesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to booster doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.