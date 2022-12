Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What in the world are investors thinking? AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) share price has soared more than 20% in 2022. But in a matter of weeks, the company's top-selling drug, Humira, faces competition from biosimilars in the U.S. market.Meanwhile, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock is down year to date, even though the drugmaker is on track to generate close to $100 billion in revenue this year -- more than any other biopharmaceutical company has ever made.However, there's a simple answer to the initial question: Investors are thinking about risk. Here's why Pfizer stock is riskier than AbbVie.Continue reading