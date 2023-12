Why Pfizer Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sinking 8.3% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The sharp sell-off came after the drugmaker provided its guidance for full-year 2024.Pfizer expects 2024 revenue of between $58.5 billion and $61.5 billion. This range includes a contribution of around $3.1 billion from the company's pending acquisition of Seagen. It reflects little to no year-over-year growth from Pfizer , which is on track to generate revenue of $58 billion to $61 billion in 2023. The pharma giant also projects adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of between $2.05 and $2.25 in 2024, again including the expected impact of the Seagen acquisition. Pfizer anticipates delivering adjusted diluted EPS of $1.45 to $1.65 in full-year 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel