Why Pfizer Stock Jumped While the Market Stumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hardly for the first time in the recent past, on Friday Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock landed in positive territory while the S&P 500 index sagged. The high-profile pharmaceutical company's shares recorded a more-than 2% gain on the day thanks to some good company news in the mergers and acquisition sphere.https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PFE?p=PFE&.tsrc=fin-srchOn Friday, Pfizer officially became the proud new owner of Arena Pharmaceuticals as its $6.7 billion deal for the healthcare industry peer closed. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading