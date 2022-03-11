|
11.03.2022 23:44:00
Why Pfizer Stock Jumped While the Market Stumbled Today
Hardly for the first time in the recent past, on Friday Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock landed in positive territory while the S&P 500 index sagged. The high-profile pharmaceutical company's shares recorded a more-than 2% gain on the day thanks to some good company news in the mergers and acquisition sphere.https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PFE?p=PFE&.tsrc=fin-srchOn Friday, Pfizer officially became the proud new owner of Arena Pharmaceuticals as its $6.7 billion deal for the healthcare industry peer closed. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
