Why Pfizer Stock Slipped Today

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) wasn't looking very tall or strong on the stock exchange Tuesday. The company's share price dipped by nearly 2% over the course of the trading session following a pair of analyst price-target cuts. Meanwhile, the bellwether S&P 500 index basically traded flat on the day.Two pundits tracking Pfizer reduced their fair-value estimations on the stock. Of the pair of price-target cuts, one was drastic and the other modest.The former came from Truist Financial's Robyn Karnauskas, who took an axe to her level, reducing it to $42 per share from the preceding $62. Despite that deep cut, she's still positive on Pfizer 's future, as she maintained her buy recommendation. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel