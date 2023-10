Why PGT Innovations Stock Popped Today

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) were up 21.1% as of 1 p.m. ET after a report that the storm window and door manufacturer rebuffed an acquisition offer from Koch Industries-backed window and door leader Miter Brands. According to Reuters this morning, PGT received an unsolicited, fully financed offer from Miter Brands to acquire PGT for $33 per share, valuing the company at around $1.9 billion -- a sum PGT's board of directors "deemed inadequate." PGT stock is currently trading around $31.69 per share.PGT declined to comment on the news, while Miter Brands hasn't responded to requests for comment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel