Why Photronics Stock Fell Hard on Wednesday

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) took a steep dive on Wednesday morning after a mildly disappointing earnings report. The stock fell as much as 18.9% in the morning session, recovering to a still-painful 15% price drop by noon ET.The maker of ultra-precise photo masks used in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips and digital display panels reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $0.48 per share on sales of $216 million. The bottom-line result was in line with management's guidance and a rounding error away from meeting the Street's consensus target at $0.49 per share. But revenue fell below the bottom end of the official guidance range and $4 million short of the average analyst projection.Looking ahead to the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics set the midpoint of its earnings target just below the current analyst view with a revenue projection $1 million ahead of Wall Street's expectations.