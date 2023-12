Why Photronics Stock Just Popped 16%

Investors in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB), which makes the "photomasks" used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, are putting on a happy face on Wednesday. Shares of the chip equipment maker surged 15.8% higher through 12:10 p.m. ET after beating earnings.And why are they surging? Because instead of the $244 million revenue and $0.53-per-share (pro forma) profit that Wall Street had predicted for Photronics ' fiscal Q4 2023 report, Photronics just reported $227.5 million in sales, and $0.60 in earnings (also pro forma). And CEO Frank Lee pointed out that Q4 marked the wrapping up of Photronics ' sixth straight year of reporting record sales growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel