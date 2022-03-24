|
24.03.2022 17:32:45
Why Phunware Stock Is Plummeting Today
Shares of Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are seeing a significant pullback in today's trading. The software company's stock price was down roughly 7.9% as of 11:15 a.m. ET Thursday and had been down as much as 14.9% in the daily session.Phunware published its full-year earnings results after the market closed Wednesday, and earnings fell short of the market's expectations despite sales coming in ahead of the target. The company posted a loss per share of $0.71 last year on revenue of $10.64 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for a per-share loss of $0.32 on sales of $10.27 million. While Phunware's revenue in the fourth quarter surpassed the market's target by roughly $370,000, the fourth-quarter loss per share came in $0.39 worse than anticipated and closed out the year with performance that was significantly weaker than anticipated.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!