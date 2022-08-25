|
25.08.2022 21:40:39
Why Pinduoduo, Bilibili, and Huya Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of Chinese internet stocks Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Huya (NYSE: HUYA) were each surging today, up 12.3%, 12%, and 10.8%, as of 3:08 p.m. ET.There wasn't much in the way of company specific news today, although reports this week highlighted a potential eye-opening move for Pindudoduo to bring its e-commerce platform into the U.S. Rather, the positive movement across all three stocks likely had to do with two positive developments -- one on the China economic front, and another on the country's relations with U.S. regulators.Today, the China State Council announced stimulus measures aimed at boosting growth in China's flailing economy. The new stimulus will amount to about 300 billion renminbi ($44 billion) in credit support to state policy banks, and another RMB500 billion ($73 billion) to local governments to be spent toward infrastructure. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)
|27,00
|18,94%
|Pinduoduo Inc (spons. ADRs)
|59,90
|22,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.